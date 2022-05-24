PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research downgraded PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ PWFL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 33,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,009. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

