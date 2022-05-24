Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Director Buys $59,015.00 in Stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) Director J Melville Engle purchased 159,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,255.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,341. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

