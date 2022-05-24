PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares in the company, valued at $253,257,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,170 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $487,059.80.

On Monday, February 28th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.32. 130,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $95.47.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 155,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PriceSmart by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $7,118,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

