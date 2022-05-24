ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 68.0% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 599,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 242,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $191,000. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

