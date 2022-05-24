Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Lowered to “Hold” at Barclays

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.90 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prosus to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

PROSF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329. Prosus has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $105.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

