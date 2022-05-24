Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prosus from €73.40 ($78.09) to €69.40 ($73.83) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prosus from €137.00 ($145.74) to €128.00 ($136.17) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prosus from €97.00 ($103.19) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. Prosus has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

