Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.01. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 881.07% and a negative net margin of 56.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

