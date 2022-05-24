PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.75.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,338.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $34,951.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,305.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock worth $478,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $261,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

