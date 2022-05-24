Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36).

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 424.7% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 573,303 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,236,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $16,482,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

