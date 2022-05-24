Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Issued By B. Riley

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Full House Resorts in a research note issued on Sunday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLL. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

FLL stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,933.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.