Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dropbox, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dropbox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DBX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $209,621.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,856. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

