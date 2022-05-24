Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.93. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,942,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

