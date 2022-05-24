Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Reduced by DA Davidson

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $25.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $25.40. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $110.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $121.72 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.11.

AZO opened at $1,805.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,038.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,976.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.