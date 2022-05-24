Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Increased by KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a report issued on Sunday, May 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.58.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,468,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.