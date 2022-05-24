Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Energizer in a research note issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after buying an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Energizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,351,000 after buying an additional 151,355 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after buying an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Energizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after buying an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

