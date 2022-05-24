Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for MicroStrategy in a research note issued on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $561.14.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $204.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 570.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

