Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Five9, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five9 in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68.
In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,162,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.