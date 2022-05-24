Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Five9, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five9 in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $14,260,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,162,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

