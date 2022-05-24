QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
QCRH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 139,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $938.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
