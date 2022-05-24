QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCRH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 139,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $938.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

