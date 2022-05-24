QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

QCRH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 139,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $938.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QCR by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

