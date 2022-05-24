QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Sells $197,653.95 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
QCOM traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.12. 10,017,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,316,246. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.
QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
