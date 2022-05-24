Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Director Rusty Lewis Buys 14,700 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Director Rusty Lewis purchased 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,009.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,009.25.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$235.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.62. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Quarterhill and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Quarterhill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.