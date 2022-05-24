Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

