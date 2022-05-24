Quilter (LON:QLT) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.51) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.04) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.04).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 121.02 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.28. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.65 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91.

In related news, insider Tazim Essani purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($24,631.94). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($306,648.74).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

