Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Robert F. Olson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Olson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $11,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qumu stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

