Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Shares of RXT opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

