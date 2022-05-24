Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $744.00 million-$752.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.71 million.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.68.
Shares of RXT opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
