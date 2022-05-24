Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

RDN stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,962 shares of company stock valued at $467,079. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

