Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,661. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $316.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
