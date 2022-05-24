Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,661. Radiant Logistics has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $316.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

