Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 9,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 305,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Radius Health by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

