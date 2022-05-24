Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,453. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $88.06 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

