Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $88.06 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

