Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 85,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,225,409.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781,493 shares in the company, valued at $96,839,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares in the company, valued at $100,929,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,447 shares of company stock worth $12,645,135 in the last three months. 52.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $7,966,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $5,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,329,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.