Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM) Insider Purchases £12,000 in Stock

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) insider Toby Bradbury bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,100.04).

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Tuesday. Rambler Metals and Mining Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.11.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (Get Rating)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

