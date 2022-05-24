Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM) Insider Purchases £12,000 in Stock

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) insider Toby Bradbury bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,100.04).
Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Tuesday. Rambler Metals and Mining Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 45.50 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.11.
About Rambler Metals and Mining (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.