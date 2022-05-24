Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($68.09) to €69.00 ($73.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

RANJY opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Randstad has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.9849 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

