Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

RNGR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of RNGR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,112. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.07 million, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. Equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 42,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.