Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will report $164.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $126.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $689.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.60 million to $692.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $843.51 million, with estimates ranging from $816.50 million to $853.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.