Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) to post $100.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.60 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $101.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $406.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.75 million to $419.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $413.01 million, with estimates ranging from $395.72 million to $430.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTLR opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 3.11. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.