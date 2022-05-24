Ravi Venkatesan Buys 45,001 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 45,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $203,404.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,083 shares in the company, valued at $316,775.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,035. The company has a market capitalization of $324.98 million, a PE ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $13.25.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.
