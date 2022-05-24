Ravi Venkatesan Buys 45,001 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 45,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $203,404.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,083 shares in the company, valued at $316,775.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,035. The company has a market capitalization of $324.98 million, a PE ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

