Raymond James Lowers Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target to $85.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 3.66.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after buying an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

