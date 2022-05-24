Raymond James Trims iStar (NYSE:STAR) Target Price to $21.00

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.
Shares of STAR stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.
About iStar (Get Rating)
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
