Raymond James Trims iStar (NYSE:STAR) Target Price to $21.00

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iStar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iStar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iStar by 207.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of iStar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

