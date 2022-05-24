Raymond Nobu Chang Purchases 5,000 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Raymond Nobu Chang bought 10,000 shares of Agrify stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Raymond Nobu Chang purchased 34,600 shares of Agrify stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $90,998.00.

NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.46. 150,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Baader Bank INC increased its stake in Agrify by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agrify by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agrify by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

AGFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

