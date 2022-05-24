Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 105.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $62.74 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.