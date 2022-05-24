Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $73.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 168.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $988.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

