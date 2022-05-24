Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR):

5/16/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £138 ($173.65) price target on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £134.50 ($169.25) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £150 ($188.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £138 ($173.65) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/4/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £149 ($187.49) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/20/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £159.90 ($201.21) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £138 ($173.65) price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 9,342 ($117.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The company has a market capitalization of £16.42 billion and a PE ratio of -39.50. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,600 ($95.63) and a 12 month high of £162.75 ($204.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,674.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £100.72.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

