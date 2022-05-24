Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Getty Realty (GTY)

Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2022 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

5/18/2022 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2022 – Getty Realty is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

3/31/2022 – Getty Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Getty Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

Get Getty Realty Corp alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.