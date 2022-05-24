Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nevro (NVRO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO):

5/17/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $68.00.

5/10/2022 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2022 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $64.00.

4/5/2022 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NVRO stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 451,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,469. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

