Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nevro (NVRO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO):
- 5/17/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $68.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Nevro was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $64.00.
- 4/5/2022 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Nevro is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NVRO stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 451,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,469. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.07.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevro (NVRO)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.