Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synopsys (SNPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS):

5/19/2022 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $350.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Synopsys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2022 – Synopsys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2022 – Synopsys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Synopsys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNPS stock traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,939. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.00 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.60.

Get Synopsys Inc alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after buying an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.