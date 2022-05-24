Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACHL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/16/2022 – Achilles Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “
- 5/11/2022 – Achilles Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “
- 5/10/2022 – Achilles Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Achilles Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “
- 5/3/2022 – Achilles Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “
Shares of ACHL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.25.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
