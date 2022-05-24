Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACHL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2022 – Achilles Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

5/11/2022 – Achilles Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

5/10/2022 – Achilles Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00.

5/4/2022 – Achilles Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

5/3/2022 – Achilles Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Shares of ACHL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

