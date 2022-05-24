Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JFrog (FROG)

JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2022 – JFrog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

5/10/2022 – JFrog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

5/10/2022 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $23.00.

5/10/2022 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $29.00.

5/10/2022 – JFrog had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $37.00.

5/4/2022 – JFrog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

4/21/2022 – JFrog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

4/13/2022 – JFrog was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Shares of FROG opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,144 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JFrog by 1,375.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $62,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

