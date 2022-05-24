Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $42.00.

4/5/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

