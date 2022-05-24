Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Masimo (MASI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2022 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Masimo had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00.

5/4/2022 – Masimo had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $163.00.

5/4/2022 – Masimo had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $130.00.

4/5/2022 – Masimo is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Masimo had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Masimo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 916,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average of $203.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

